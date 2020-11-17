House meeting stays at conference centre today
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Today's meeting of the House of Representatives will be held at the Jamaica Conference Centre (JCC) starting at 2:00 pm.
It was expected, up to yesterday, that with the new seating arrangements for the Government's 49 Members of Parliament (MPs) installed, the meetings would resume today.
But, although contacts with the Leader of the House, Edmund Bartlett, up to last night had suggested a resumption at Gordon House, a late e-mail from Parliament last night stated that today's sitting would be held at the Jamaica Conference Centre, downtown Kingston, instead. No explanation was given.
Bartlett told OBSERVER ONLINE yesterday that the refiguring of the seating arrangements at Gordon House was not perfect, but was adequate.
“The reconfiguring is the best response to social distancing required, and the provision of sneeze screens. It is not perfect, but adequate under the circumstances, while the new parliament building is being pursued with great urgency,” he said.
Balford Henry
