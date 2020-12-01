House resumes meeting at Gordon House

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The House of Representatives resumed meeting at Gordon House today, for the first time since the dissolution of Parliament in August, following several changes in keeping with the Ministry of Health and Wellness COVID-19 guidelines.

According to a statement from Parliament, the reconfiguration of the Chamber, which accounts for the significant government majority and physical distancing, was done at a cost of $5.9 million.

“Measures undertaken include the addition of two rows of seats before the traditional government front row and the installation of Perspex desk shields on the desks of members, staff and the seats used by personnel from government ministries, departments and agencies,” the statement noted.

Portable sanitisation units have also been placed at all entrances to the Chamber.

Minister of Tourism and House Leader Edmund Bartlett said the upgrades were necessary.

“The refurbishing measures undertaken ensure that the Ministry of Health and Wellness' COVID-19 guidelines are followed and to ensure the relative comfort of the members given the constraining size of the Chamber,” he said.

“Certainly, we look forward to the construction of the new Parliament building which the prime minister and team are working feverishly to achieve in the shortest possible time,” he added.