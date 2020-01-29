House votes to extend SOEs

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The House of Representatives voted last night (Tuesday, January 28) to continue the current States of Emergency (SOEs) in the parishes of Clarendon, Hanover, St Catherine, St James, Westmoreland and the South St Andrew Police Division in the Corporate Area.

MPs from both sides of the House voted together for a total of 44 “ayes” in favour of extending the SOEs, giving the government necessary two-thirds majority in the 63-member House for the extension of the emergencies by another three months, in each case.

These extensions were required at this time after the Opposition People's National Party had supported the government to extend them by only 30 days when they last voted in mid-December, and pinning certain conditions for their votes this time.

Opposition Members of Parliament continued to criticise the government's refusal to commit to what they describe as a “crime plan”, yesterday.

Opposition MPs said that they would prefer the government's other anti-crime strategy, the Zones of Special Operation (ZOSOs), which includes social intervention projects.

However, they insist that it is better to have the SOEs than having no strategy at all.

Balford Henry