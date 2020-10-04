Howard University's J'can Alumni HUes of BLUE scholarship fundraiser Oct 10

WASHINGTON, United States — Jamaican students at Howard University are set to benefit from the second annual HUes of BLUE scholarship fundraiser, scheduled for Saturday, October 10.

According to the Jamaican Embassy in Washington, the Howard University Affinity Network (JHUAN, or J-1) benefit event will be going virtual this year, featuring performances by reggae artistes Agent Sasco, Chris Martin, Etana, Isha Bel and other surprise guest appearances.

The online benefit concert starts at 6:00 pm EDT.

Founded in 2018 by a group of Jamaican Howard University alumni led by Don Christian — at the initiative of Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States, Audrey P Marks — JHUAN has a mission to support Jamaican students on Howard's campus through mentorship, scholarships and career development. It has so far raised and disbursed over US$110,000 worth of scholarships to exemplary scholars.

Noting the success of the inaugural HUes of Blue event last year, fundraising committee chair Dr Jacqui Watson remarked, “We expect, despite these very challenging times, that the virtual HUes of Blue two will raise at least US$25,000 for more well deserving students."

Ambassador Marks said HUes of Blue is a welcome lifeline, amid ongoing efforts to find ways to assist Jamaican students at Howard University, particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic has destroyed so many of the traditional economic support systems.

“It supports of our continued initiatives to assist Jamaican students to pursue their studies at Howard,” Marks said.

She praised Association President Don Christian, as well as Board member Dr Jackie Watson for their commitment and dedication to the welfare of Jamaican students in the diaspora.