Huawei creating new value with synergy across five tech domains

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Global telecommunications giant, Huawei Technologies will focus on applying information and communications technology (ICT) to industries and providing scenario-specific solutions along with its partners to help enterprises grow their businesses.

The company has also vowed that it will use ICT to help governments achieve their strategic goals of boosting domestic industry, benefiting their constituents, and improving overall governance.

The pledges were made recently in Shanghai, China, at HUAWEI CONNECT 2020, the annual event which is a platform used to target the global ICT industry and where Huawei discloses its major strategies.

The focus of this year's HUAWEI CONNECT was, “Creating new value with synergy across five tech domains”.

This year, as 5G has been rolled out on a large scale worldwide, connectivity, cloud, artificial intelligence, computing, and industry applications have all come together to create unprecedented opportunities for the ICT sector.

Huawei Rotating Chairman Guo Ping, in a speech entitled "Creating New Value with Synergy Across Five Tech Domains", said "As more and more governments and enterprises go digital and embrace intelligence; the ICT sector will see incredible potential for growth. We look forward to opening this new chapter together with our partners."

According to Guo Huawei will introduce practices to aid in building smart enterprises, cities and campuses.

He said this will be done by integrating ICT technology and offering scenario-specific solutions with the aim of creating value for enterprises and governments.

Guo said Huawei believes enterprises and governments will reap several benefits with synergy across these five tech domains with the most important benefit being the entire sector being presented with opportunities.

“Huawei has high hopes of expanding the whole pie with its partners, thus from the new value chain, reaping the most benefits,” said Guo.