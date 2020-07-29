Hugh Faulkner sworn in as new Indecom head

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen today swore in Hugh Barrington Faulkner as the new Commissioner of the Independent Commission of Investigations (Indecom) for a term of five years.

The ceremony took place at King's House.

Yesterday, Commissioner Terrence Williams marked the end of his journey with Indecom after serving the commission for a decade.

Responding to his appointment, Faulkner thanked the Governor-General for his encouragement and pledged to be guided by equity, fairness and good character in executing his responsibility.

Faulkner previously served as executive director of the Legal Aid Council, and has served on several boards and tribunals, including the board of the Mico University College, Toll Authority, Jamaica Mortgage Bank, Jamaica Intellectual Property Office and Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica.