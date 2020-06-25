Human right group to help George Williams pursue case against Gov't

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Human rights group Stand Up for Jamaica says it will be assisting George Williams in pursuing a constitutional case against the Government for the “unreasonable length of time” he was held without trial.

Williams, 71, was behind bars for 50 years without trial after he was deemed unfit to plead.

His case was brought up for review following national outcry over the death of 81-year-old Noel Chambers, who was in custody for 40 years without trial.

The case against Williams was dismissed yesterday in the St Catherine Parish Court by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Paula Llewellyn.

In a statement Executive Director at Stand Up for Jamaica, Carla Gullotta said “the release of George Williams is a step in the right direction for Jamaica's justice system. No one, regardless of their mental state, should be in prison for 50 years without a trial.”

“We, like the DPP, feel for the family of the victims affected by the crime which Mr Williams is alleged to have committed but we do not share her views in presuming Mr Williams's guilt,” she added.

“The DPP in her public statements appears to be convinced that Mr Williams is guilty, however, in 50 years her office was unable to bring sufficient evidence to convict him,” she noted.

Gullotta called the fact that Williams had to wait for 50 years for his day in court, “a gross miscarriage of justice” and called on the DPP to take responsibility.

“If the DPP knew there was insufficient evidence against Mr Williams, why did it take her office 50 years to enter a nolle prosequi in the case?” the executive director questioned.

“Given the principle that an accused person is presumed innocent before proven guilty it is very concerning that the stance of the DPP is one that continues to presume guilt because of the fact that Mr Williams has been deemed mentally ill. It is perhaps this view that has resulted in so many cases of persons deemed unfit to plead languishing behind bars. This is part of the pernicious view of mental illness that has resulted in how our justice system has treated with these individuals,” she continued.

Gullotta said Stand Up for Jamaica will continue to advocate on the additional cases of individuals who have been deemed unfit to plead.

“We continue to await the full list of these cases from the Chief Justice,” she said.

She also called on Chief Justice Bryan Sykes to release the names of the persons who will make up the Mental Health Taskforce to the public and the terms of reference and work plan for the taskforce.

“George Williams's case proves that justice can be done when the courts are guided by human rights principles. The speedy disposal of his case indicates that the justice system can function effectively if it is provided with strong compassionate leadership.”