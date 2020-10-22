Human trials for new COVID-19 vaccine approved for Cayman Islands
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (CMC) — A healthcare facility in the Cayman Islands has been granted permission to enter into phase one of a clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The facility — Persues Cayman Islands Limited — is now looking for 20 volunteers from across the territory for the first phase of the human trials.
The application for the trial was approved by the Cayman Islands Health Practice Commission.
The medical director of the facility, Dr Sook Yin, who has also been involved in research and treatment of cancer, says that she has been working for several years with US-based scientists who are behind the new COVID-19 vaccine.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Government officials confirmed that there were 738 people in isolation — having returned to the Cayman Islands from overseas.
It's reported that the majority are in home-isolation using geofencing wristbands, while some are in government quarantine facilities.
