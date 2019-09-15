Humberto moves away from The Bahamas

MIAMI, United States (AP) — Gusty winds from Tropical Storm Humberto are still affecting portions of the northwestern Bahamas, which is still struggling to recover from Hurricane Dorian.

The US National Hurricane Centre expects Humberto to strengthen into a hurricane later Sunday or Sunday night, moving "well offshore of the east coast of Florida during the next day or so" before moving away from the US.

With winds of 60 mph (97 kph), Humberto is around 135 miles (217 kilometres) north-northwest of Great Abaco island in the Bahamas and around 175 miles (282 kilometres) east of Cape Canaveral, Florida. It's moving toward the north-northwest at a speed near 7 mph (11 kph).

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, although forecasters say Humberto could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions from east-central Florida to North Carolina.