Hundreds of St James residents benefit from custos' COVID-19 response programme

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Hundreds of families in St James have benefited from the donation of more than 600 care packages and 2,000 face masks as part of an ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) response programme being spearheaded by Custos of the parish Bishop Conrad Pitkin.

The custos said the initiative, which began in April with the support of various partners, is aimed at assisting residents who have had their lives affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He pointed out that beneficiaries include the poor, the elderly, people with disabilities and retired soldiers from communities such as Cambridge, Rose Hill, Dumfries, Maroon Town, Springfield, Queen's Gate, and Barrett Town, among others.

The packages are taken into the communities by justices of the peace (JPs) for distribution to needy people.

“We have gone across the parish and not just in the urban areas, because the need is wide and great,” Pitkin said.

“We felt that there was need for this kind of intervention, and being the first citizen of the parish as the custos, I felt that was my responsibility, using what is right with Jamaica to correct what is wrong with Jamaica,” he added.

“So we have reached out, [and] thanks should go to the sponsors who have stepped in,” he added.