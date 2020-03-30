Hundreds self-identify for COVID-19, PM announces order mandating others to follow

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Approximately 400 people who arrived in the island between March 18 and 23 have responded to the call by the Government to self-identify to the ministry of health.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness disclosed the figure a short while ago at a digital press conference held at Jamaica House.

Despite this development, the prime minister issued an order under law, for those who have not reported, making it mandatory for them to do so by filling out a form on the ministry of health website or by making contact with the ministry through its hotline.

Holness said the Government is cautious about publicising the names of the individuals, gathered from flight manifests, because it does not want to cause them to be stigmatised in their communities.

In addition to the 888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683) announced recently for members of the public to contact the Ministry of Health & Wellness with COVID-19 concerns, additional numbers are now available. These numbers are:

888-754-7792

876-542-5998

876-542-6007

876-542- 6006

Members of the public may also make contact with the Ministry via email using covid19@moh.gov.jm or jacovid19facts@gmail.com.

The website for the ministry is www.moh.gov.jm

