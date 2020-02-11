Hundreds turn out for FLOW Safer Internet Day 2020

KINGSTON, Jamaica — OVER 600 students from high schools in the Corporate Area and St Catherine have turned out for the FLOW Safer Internet Day 2020 Teen Summit at Merl Grove High School in St Andrew.

Safer Internet Day, which is being observed for the second year, is an interactive session designed to inspire a global conversation about using technology responsibly, respectfully, critically and creatively.

“It's important that you know how to navigate the space safely and tell your friend,” Flow Jamaica Senior Manager, Communications – Northern Cluster Kayon Mitchell advised.

Highlights include a panel discussion featuring noted social media experts and presentations from a number of students in the audience, as well as presentations from Flow Jamaica Country Manager Stephen Price and Senior Director of Communications at the Broadcasting Commission Don Dobson.

“There are so many harmful things and harmful people lurking on the internet. Each of us has a part to play in fixing it, including you,” Price said during his presentation.

Price advised the students to keep social media profiles private, be careful about sharing personal information when making new friends online, and urged them not to do anything online that will make others feel intimidated, hurt or embarrassed.

Schools represented included host institution Merl Grove High, Ascot High, Bridgeport High, Camperdown High, Ardenne High, Spanish Town High, St Hugh's High, The Queens School, Kingsway High, Pembroke Hall High, Waterford High, St Hilda's High and the Lister Mair Gilby School for the Hearing-Impaired.