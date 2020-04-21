Hunts Bay lock-up escapee considered armed and dangerous

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are advising the public that 23-year-old Rojae Gaynor, who escaped the Hunts Bay Police Station lock-up on Sunday, is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Gaynor, otherwise called 'Screechy', who was charged with robbery and breaches of the Anti-gang Legislation, was one of eight men who escaped police lock-up during a sanitation exercise.

According to the police, Gaynor was involved in a shootout with the police this morning in the Riverton City community in St Andrew.

One of his alleged accomplices was fatally shot during the confrontation, after police attempted to apprehend him.

Gaynor reportedly escaped, but is believed to be injured.

Two of the prisoners who escaped have since turned themselves in and another was fatally shot by the police yesterday.

The police are urging the other escapees to turn themselves in and are reminding family members, residents and associates that it is an offence to harbour a criminal.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these escapees is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay police at 876-923-7111, Police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.