Hunts Bay prison escapee killed on Portmore toll road

KINGSTON, Jamaica— One of the eight men who escaped from the Hunts Bay Police Station Lock-up yesterday during a COVID-19 sanitation exercise, was killed during a confrontation with the police on the Portmore leg of the Highway 2000 earlier today.

Dead is 24-year-old Leroy Burrell of an area in Majesty Gardens, St Andrew known as 'Zinc Fence'.

The police said a firearm was seized during the incident and the matter has been reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

According to a statement from the constabulary yesterday, between the hours 9:00 am – 3:00 pm, a sanitation exercise was being done at a section of the Hunts Bay facility to prevent COVID-19. The prisoners were moved to a temporary holding area on the compound.

At the end of the exercise, lawmen said it was discovered that eight prisoners breached a section of the holding area and escaped.

One of the prisoners who escaped has since turned himself in accompanied by his attorney.

The six remaining escapees are:

Eighteen-year-old Shavar Smith otherwise called 'Boy Boy', of Crescent Road, Kingston who was being held for one count of murder.

Twenty-five-year-old Maldine Lemmon otherwise called 'Mallo', of Espute Avenue, Kingston 13 and Bob Marley Boulevard in Kingston 2, who was being held for one count of murder.

Thirty-one-year-old Michael Ellis of Ramsey Road, Kingston 13 and New Green District in Manchester who was charged for the offence of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and robbery.

Thirty-one-year-old Nicholas Petrie otherwise called 'Nico' or 'Game Cock', of Sea Breeze, Bournemouth Gardens, Kingston 2 and Kent Lane, Franklyn Town, Kingston 16 who was in custody for murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, house breaking and rape.

Twenty-three-year-old Rojae Gaynor otherwise called 'Screechy', of Varma Road, Kingston 11 who was charged with robbery and breaches of the Anti-Gang Legislation.

Twenty-three-year-old Kenouir Holness otherwise called 'Oliver' or 'Grimmy', of Waltham Park Road, Kingston 11.

The police are urging the other escapees to turn themselves in and are reminding family members and residents that it is an offence to harbour a criminal.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these escapees is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay police at 876-948-6443, police 119, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.