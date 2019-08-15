Hurdler Danielle Williams eligible for World Champs team — JAAA

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) today announced that sprint hurdler and former world champion, Danielle Williams, has been deemed eligible for selection to the Jamaica team to the 2019 IAAF World Championship to be held in Doha, Qatar next month.

In a statement today, the JAAA stated that after deliberation with international experts and a review of the selection policy, the Association said that the fairest way to proceed is for the JAAA to make its selection decision based on the multiple criteria listed in published policy, although the specific case is not covered.

“The 100m sprint hurdle race at the National Championship had been ruled null and void and Ms Williams' disqualification could, therefore, not stand given that the race was never completed and has been declared null and void,” the JAAA noted.

The JAAA further said its final decision will be made on the closing date for entries to the World Championships on September 6.

The Association added that its main consideration was fairness to all athletes and compliance with both JAAA and IAAF rules.