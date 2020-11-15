Hurricane Iota induces trough across Jamaica
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological Service of Jamaica says Hurricane Iota, currently located across the southwestern Caribbean Sea, has induced a trough across the island.
Iota's extreme outer bands are expected to continue to produce mostly cloudy and windy conditions across the island, with occasional showers and possible thunderstorms mainly across southern parishes through to Monday afternoon, said the Met Service.
The hurricane is forecast to strengthen to an "extremely dangerous" Category Four by the time it makes landfall in Central America on Monday, the US National Hurricane Center has warned.
Iota strengthened to hurricane force early Sunday as it tracked westward over the Caribbean towards the Nicaragua-Honduras border.
Maximum sustained are near 90 mph (150 km/h) with higher gusts.
"Rapid strengthening is expected during the next 36 hours, and Iota is forecast to be an extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane when it approaches Central America," the Miami-based NHC said.
