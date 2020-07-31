Hurricane Isaias induces trough across Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Meteorological (Met) Service of Jamaica says Hurricane Isaias has induced a trough across Jamaica, as it approaches The Bahamas.

Isaias had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph) Friday morning and was centred about 340 miles (545 kilometres) southeast of Nassau in the Bahamas, the US National Hurricane Center said. It was moving northwest at 17 mph (28 kph).

It is forecast to strengthen while moving near or over the Bahamas and it could near South Florida on Saturday and Sunday.

The forecast for Jamaica this morning is for isolated showers across northern and southeastern parishes, with partly cloudy conditions elsewhere.

This afternoon, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected across most parishes, while lingering showers should persist across northern and southeastern parishes tonight.

Following the trough, "a high pressure ridge then builds temporarily across the island late Saturday into Sunday. Windy conditions will persist across the island, especially across northern parishes, due to the presence of a low-level jet stream,” Met Service said.

Saturday should be mostly cloudy with periods of showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes.

Meanwhile Sunday is expected to be partly cloudy in the morning, followed by scattered afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms across most parishes.