Hurricane Laura further strains FEMA in disaster-filled year

WASHINGTON, United States (AP) — As it cut a destructive path through Louisiana and surrounding states, Hurricane Laura was also testing an already-stretched Federal Emergency Management Agency in what is shaping up to be a unprecedentedly disastrous year.

The federal disaster agency has a major role in hurricane response, working with state and local authorities to prepare beforehand and clean-up and rebuild in the aftermath.

But FEMA, like the country as a whole, has never faced a year like 2020. In addition to COVID-19, which prompted emergency declarations for all US states and territories for the first time, the agency has deployed personnel to help with the wildfires in the west and the damaging series of recent storms in Iowa.

"The only thing we can liken this to is 2017, which was one of our busiest years in decades," said Steven Reaves, president of the FEMA employees union. "This is far eclipsing 2017."

That year, 16 weather events, including Hurricane Maria, did a combined $306 billion in damage in the US, a record.

There are no signs yet that FEMA will be unable to adequately respond to Hurricane Laura, as the agency assesses damage and begins the process of parceling out federal contracts for what will inevitably be an expensive clean-up.

The response can have political consequences. That was a lesson learned perhaps most famously by President George W Bush, whose popularity sank as a result of his administration's handling of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath in 2005.

President Donald Trump, after receiving a briefing Thursday at FEMA headquarters, said the agency and local authorities had done a "fantastic job" and he plans over the weekend to visit Texas, Louisiana and perhaps another state affected by the storm. "We got a little bit lucky," he said. "It was very big. It was very powerful. But it passed quickly."

FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor said the agency can handle the hurricane even as he acknowledged the challenge posed by multiple crises.

"I think even in a normal hurricane season, a traditional hurricane season, it's complicated enough," Gaynor said on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Thursday. "Responding to a hurricane in a COVID-19 environment makes it a little bit more complicated. But we've been working on this for a while, since May."