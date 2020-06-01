Hurricane season 'off to busy start'
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Today marks the official start of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season and already forecasters are monitoring what could become the third named storm of the season.
The National Hurricane Centre said the period is "off to a busy start" with a disturbance near Mexico's Yucatan peninsula.
In an update at 1:00 pm (Jamaica time), the centre said the system is gradually becoming better organised and urged interests along the coast of the Bay of Campeche to monitor this system as tropical storm watches or warnings could be required later today or tonight.
"Regardless of formation, heavy rainfall is likely to continue over portions of E Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Belize, and western Honduras during the next few days," said the NHC on Twitter.
If the disturbance becomes a tropical storm it would be called Cristobal. It is not a threat to Jamaica.
Two storms -- Arthur and Bertha -- formed ahead of the June 1 start of the hurricane season, which ends November 30.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy