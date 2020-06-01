Hurricane season 'off to busy start'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Today marks the official start of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season and already forecasters are monitoring what could become the third named storm of the season.

The National Hurricane Centre said the period is "off to a busy start" with a disturbance near Mexico's Yucatan peninsula.

In an update at 1:00 pm (Jamaica time), the centre said the system is gradually becoming better organised and urged interests along the coast of the Bay of Campeche to monitor this system as tropical storm watches or warnings could be required later today or tonight.

"Regardless of formation, heavy rainfall is likely to continue over portions of E Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Belize, and western Honduras during the next few days," said the NHC on Twitter.

If the disturbance becomes a tropical storm it would be called Cristobal. It is not a threat to Jamaica.

Two storms -- Arthur and Bertha -- formed ahead of the June 1 start of the hurricane season, which ends November 30.