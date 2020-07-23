Hurricane watch issued for Barbados and St Vincent
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A hurricane watch has been issued for Barbados and St Vincent and the Grenadines as Tropical Storm Gonzalo continues to strengthen.
The Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that the storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometres per hour (mph), is located 1470 kilometres east of the southern Windward Islands and is expected to become a hurricane later today.
It its 7:00 am bulletin, NHC said a general westward motion at a faster forward speed is expected today followed by a turn toward the west-northwest on Saturday.
On the forecast track, the centre of Gonzalo would approach the Windward Islands late Friday and Saturday.
A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.
The Meteorological (Met) Service of Jamaica has advised that tropical storm Gonzalo is not a threat to Jamaica at this time, however it will continue to monitor the system.
Gonzalo made history yesterday by becoming the earliest named seventh tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.
Meanwhile, meteorologists are also tracking tropical depression eight which formed yesterday. The Met service said this depression is also not a treat to the island.
The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season ends on November 30.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy