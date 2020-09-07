Husband charged with wife's murder, arson

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Detectives in the St Ann police division have charged 36-year-old Craigian Rattray of Seville Heights in the parish for several crimes following an incident in the community on Sunday, August 2.

Reports are that Rattray had a dispute with his wife, during which he set the family's shop ablaze with them inside. The police and the fire department was summoned which rescued Rattray, his wife, and her 13-year-old brother who all received burns and were taken to hospital.

Mrs Rattray succumbed to her injuries on Thursday, August 6, the police reported, while both her brother and her husband were admitted for treatment.

Rattray was arrested and charged with murder, arson, and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm on Tuesday, September 1.

He was taken before the St Ann Parish Court on Wednesday, September 2, where he was offered bail in the sum of $1 million with surety. He is to return to court on Wednesday, September 30.