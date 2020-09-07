Husband charged with wife's murder, arson
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Detectives in the St Ann police division have charged 36-year-old Craigian Rattray of Seville Heights in the parish for several crimes following an incident in the community on Sunday, August 2.
Reports are that Rattray had a dispute with his wife, during which he set the family's shop ablaze with them inside. The police and the fire department was summoned which rescued Rattray, his wife, and her 13-year-old brother who all received burns and were taken to hospital.
Mrs Rattray succumbed to her injuries on Thursday, August 6, the police reported, while both her brother and her husband were admitted for treatment.
Rattray was arrested and charged with murder, arson, and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm on Tuesday, September 1.
He was taken before the St Ann Parish Court on Wednesday, September 2, where he was offered bail in the sum of $1 million with surety. He is to return to court on Wednesday, September 30.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy