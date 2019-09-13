Husband of murdered Manchester teacher faces court today

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Gregory Campbell, the husband of murdered Bishop Gibson High School teacher Carolyn Davis-Campbell will be making his first appearance in the Manchester Parish Court today for her death.

Head of the Manchester Police Division, Superintendent Wayne Cameron, said that Campbell was charged for murder yesterday.

Campbell has been undergoing a series of interviews with the police following an alleged home invasion in which his wife was shot to death in their Melrose Mews home in the parish in July.

He was also at home at the time but was unharmed.

Campbell was taken into custody earlier this month because of a number of inconsistencies in his statements, the superintendent said.

