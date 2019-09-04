Husband of murdered Manchester teacher in custody
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Head of the Manchester Police Division, Superintendent Wayne Cameron, has revealed that the husband of murdered Manchester teacher Carolyn Davis-Campbell was taken into custody last night.
Her husband is being treated as a criminal suspect in her death.
Cameron said he was taken into custody following a series of interviews with the police which had some inconsistencies.
“We have done a series of interviews with him; yesterday was the last time we did an interview with him. We just need to have some statements clarified and to clear up some ambiguities with some things that he has told us. A number of stories that he has given us we found to be a little inconsistent,” Cameron told OBSERVER ONLINE.
On Wednesday, July 10, 43-year-old Davis-Campbell, who was a teacher at the Bishop Gibson High School in Mandeville, was shot dead in her Melrose Mews home, which she shared with her husband.
Her husband escaped injury.
