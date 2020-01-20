Hyacinth Bennett resigns as chairman of CMU council
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Chairman of the council of the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) Hyacinth Bennett has resigned in the wake of damning findings of a special audit report on procurement and contracts management at the Government institution and the Ministry of Education.
Among the main findings of the probe, carried out by the Auditor General's Department, are that the CMU's council and management did not provide adequate oversight; that the president of the university made decisions that undermined his fiduciary responsibility; that the CMU's management breached HR policy; that oversight by successive ministries was inadequate, and that there was improper use of bank accounts.
Alphea Saunders
