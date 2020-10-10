Hylton calls on Gov't to address flooding problem in New Haven

ST ANDREW, Jamaica— Member of Parliament (MP) for St Andrew Western, the People's National Party's Anthony Hylton says the Government must treat the flooding situation at New Haven, St Andrew as an emergency.

In a statement today the MP called on the Government to take immediate action to “prevent the loss of lives and property”.

“The citizens are now in panic mode as they have seen and felt the impact of the overflow of the Duhaney River which is now compounded by the expansion of the gully along Washington Boulevard and its merger with the Duhaney River,” Hylton said.

“The volume of water from the gully is creating a backflow of the river into the community and causing tremendous dislocation to the citizens,” he added.

According to Hylton, the situation has been brought to the attention of the relevant ministry and its agency on numerous occasions.

“Yet, despite letters, meetings and tours with the technical staff, there has been no attempt to remedy the situation,” he noted.

“The Government has been aware of the prospect of an active hurricane season, yet no resources have be made available to mitigate the known consequences of consistent rain, especially in low-lying areas such as New Haven,” he added.

The MP said the Government must take necessary steps to not only clean the river, but also to correct the alignment of the gully and the river.