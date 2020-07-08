Hylton says NWC using drought as excuse
KINGSTON, Jamaica—Member of Parliament (MP) of St Andrew Western, the People National Party's Anthony Hylton, is accusing the National Water Commission (NWC) of using the drought as an excuse to continue poor water delivery in the constituency.
In a statement this afternoon, Hylton said several communities such as Duhaney Park/ New Haven, Washington Gardens, Waterhouse and Cypress Hall are without water.
"Week after week the NWC advises that water will be unavailable for a few days, only to have a few days turn into several more days and weeks," he said.
“What is even more troubling, is the fact that this pattern keeps repeating itself, giving rise to a view by the constituents that this has become a weekly explanation by the NWC,” he added.
"The drought conditions must have been anticipated by the government and therefore is not an acceptable explanation, nor is the explanation of broken mains some of which were only recently fixed," the MP charged.
Hylton said the commission must act more responsibly in delivering water to these communities especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy