Hylton says NWC using drought as excuse

KINGSTON, Jamaica—Member of Parliament (MP) of St Andrew Western, the People National Party's Anthony Hylton, is accusing the National Water Commission (NWC) of using the drought as an excuse to continue poor water delivery in the constituency.

In a statement this afternoon, Hylton said several communities such as Duhaney Park/ New Haven, Washington Gardens, Waterhouse and Cypress Hall are without water.

"Week after week the NWC advises that water will be unavailable for a few days, only to have a few days turn into several more days and weeks," he said.

“What is even more troubling, is the fact that this pattern keeps repeating itself, giving rise to a view by the constituents that this has become a weekly explanation by the NWC,” he added.

"The drought conditions must have been anticipated by the government and therefore is not an acceptable explanation, nor is the explanation of broken mains some of which were only recently fixed," the MP charged.

Hylton said the commission must act more responsibly in delivering water to these communities especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.