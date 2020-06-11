Hylton slams JLP-controlled StJMC for ousting councillors

ST JAMES, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) caretaker for St James Central, Andre Hytlon, has described the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) controlled- St James Municipal Corporation as being “power hungry and desperate,” following the ousting of two PNP local government representatives, today.

“This move is a desperate one by the St James Municipal Corporation to have councillors Sylvan Reid and Gladstone Bent sanctioned for missing three consecutive council meetings during the COVID-19 crisis. Both councillors have underlying illnesses and one of the two is over the age of 65,” Hylton said in a release.

“To go as far as to oust the members from the municipal sittings at such a time is nothing short of being duplicitous and double standard,” he argued.

Hylton expressed concern that the people who the councillors represent will be left without representation during this “difficult socio-economical period.”

“I am troubled that the people of Salt Spring Division - who I also represent - will not have a voice at the table and will not be properly represented with Councillor Reid missing from the council [corporation]. That is not what leadership is about. It is full time we lead with compassion and put people over politics,” he argued.

“The people of St James and across Jamaica must rise up and vote out this ruthless, inconsiderate and desperate Jamaica Labour Party administration,” said Hylton.

At the start of today's regular monthly meeting of the St James Municipal Corporation, JLP councillor for the Montego Bay South Eastern Division Senator Charles Sinclair, moved a motion for Bent and Reid to be disqualified from sitting on the corporation because they have missed three consecutive meetings without asking for a leave of absence.

Onome Sido