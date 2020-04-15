ICE detainees screened for COVID-19 before deportation – US Embassy
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The United States Embassy in Kingston, Jamaica is assuring that people detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) are thoroughly screened for COVID-19 before they are removed from the US.
The embassy's statement comes amid concerns surrounding the pending deportation of several Jamaicans from the US.
Below is a statement in full from the US Embassy:
While the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) removal operations continue during the COVID-19 pandemic, the health, safety, and well-being of detainees in ICE custody is among the US government's highest priorities.
It should be noted that the United States has taken and continue to take important steps to safeguard the health and safety of those in its custody, including during removal operations. As such, ICE does not remove aliens who are not fit for travel, including any detainee confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19. At least 12 hours before detainees depart their current location to the ICE Air Operations flight line, they are screened for elevated temperatures (or other symptoms).
Moreover, a final temperature check of each detainee is conducted at the flight line prior to boarding removal flights in accordance with CDC guidelines. Any ICE detainee who fails to pass screening by a flight medical provider and/or is suspected of having a health condition potentially contagious to other detainees, staff and/or third parties, will be denied boarding and referred to an ICE-approved facility for further screening and evaluation.
ICE medically screens incoming detainees, isolating/grouping symptomatic subjects to prevent contagion spread.
ICE quarantines suspected COVID-19 infected individuals, obtaining test samples, OR (absent an appropriate isolation area or with additional symptoms) transports the detainee to a hospital for formal evaluation/treatment.
ICE reviews requests within 24 hours, referring potential contagious individuals to a medical provider. When COVID-19 symptoms are present, ICE collects samples for assessment to the contract lab.
ICE again medically screens/evaluates detainees prior to/clearing them for removal by comprehensively reviewing medical records, identifying potential infectious disease, and taking the detainee's temperature 12 hours before removal flight. Febrile individuals (with an elevated temperature) remain in ICE custody for medical assessment.
