IDB Lab calls for proposals for venture capital funds in the Caribbean
WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) — The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) says its IDB Lab has launched a call for proposals for Venture Capital Funds in Latin America and the Caribbean.
The IDB Lab, the innovation laboratory of the Washington-based institution, says that this is one of the most active venture capital (VC) fund investors in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC), having invested in over 90 funds since 1996 and a current portfolio composed of over 50 funds.
“Through its fund investment activities, IDB Lab seeks to contribute to unleash the potential of innovation to generate greater development impact and social inclusion with a special focus on poor and vulnerable populations across LAC, as well as to bridge key financing gaps in countries, sectors, and business models in which there is an unsatisfied demand for investments from early-stage entrepreneurs,” said the IDB in a statement.
The call for proposals, which opened on February 1, “aims to invest in VC funds that are aligned with one of the following four approaches”: Nascent and Emerging Ecosystems, Regionalising Funds, Sector Specific Funds, and Diversity Lens Investing Funds.
The IDB said Nascent and Emerging Ecosystems are funds that invest primarily in nascent or emerging early-stage ecosystems such as Central America, Caribbean and selected markets in South America, such as Peru, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay and Bolivia.
Regionalising Funds are funds with regional strategy, which, in addition to targeting more developed early-stage ecosystems, include nascent or emerging ecosystems to promote regional integration and knowledge transfer from more mature to emerging VC market within LAC, the IDB said.
It sad Sector Specific Funds are funds specialising in high-impact sectors with “pronounced structural capital gaps resulting from unmet demand by early-stage entrepreneurs, such as Health/Biotech, Edtech/Workertech, Agtech/Foodtech and Climatetech, among others”.
Diversity Lens Investing Funds are led by a diverse team in terms of ethnicity, race, and gender, “whose thesis are equally focused on diversity, in accordance with IDB´s Lab goal of anchoring the first LAC VC fund with such an approach”.
“Investment management firms with proven experience and presence in the region, interested in being considered for IDB Lab´s investment, are invited to submit proposals,” the IDB said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy