IDB launches new gender, diversity initiative for the Caribbean

WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) — The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has launched a new gender and diversity initiative for Latin America and the Caribbean, saying it is necessary in order to close gender gaps and promote inclusion.

The Washington-based financial institution said that it has created the GDLab that would “generate knowledge that allows achieving more equitable and inclusive societies in Latin America and the Caribbean”.

“Through donations and its own resources, the initiative will finance rigorous research that helps design solutions to promote the closing of gaps faced by vulnerable populations in Latin America and the Caribbean,” the IDB said.

It said that the region is one of the most unequal in the world, and has a long history of exclusion and discrimination towards indigenous people, African descendants, people with disabilities and LGBTQ+ individuals.

The IDB said the GD Lab will address the challenges of gender inequality and the exclusion of diverse populations in the dimensions of work and migration; gender violence; education and health; entrepreneurship; science, technology, engineering and mathematics, information technologies and communication; leadership; environment; and measurement and research methods.

The IDB said the GDLab, in addition to giving continuity to more than two decades of cutting-edge research that the IDB has carried out on gender and diversity issues, is “a project open to the collaboration of any person or entity — governments, universities, companies, among others — who wants to contribute”.