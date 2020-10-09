IDB provides funds to help Barbados strengthen risk management of natural disasters

WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) — The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has approved a US$80 million contingent loan to help Barbados significantly strengthen its financial risk management of natural disasters and extreme climate events.

The Washington-based financial institution said that the funds will enable Barbados to provide “a stable, cost-effective and quick access instrument to cover immediate extraordinary public expenditures during emergencies caused by severe or catastrophic natural disasters”.

The IDB noted that Barbados, as most Small Island Developing States (SIDS) is vulnerable to severe natural disasters and climate change.

It also said that more than half of Barbadian residents live in zones of high risk from natural hazards, and that about fourth-fifth of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is generated in exposed areas.

“The country has historically been impacted to tropical cyclones and their associated effects, such as flooding and storm surges that put a large proportion of the population, residential and commercial buildings and productive infrastructure at high risk, as the country's coastal zone is densely populated, and the economy is driven by beach tourism,” the IDB said.

“This programme will provide parametric coverage for hurricanes and excess rainfall associated to cyclonic systems, based on the intensity and affected population, thus helping Barbados build financial resilience to disaster and climate risks.

“The beneficiaries are the entire population of the country, in general, and the affected population that receives emergency assistance under the coverage,” it added.

Additionally, the IDB said the programme will promote improvements in the country's comprehensive natural disaster risk management, including its response and preparedness capacity to natural disasters.