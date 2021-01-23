IGT reaffirms leadership in the C'bean with seven-year lottery extension in Jamaica

LONDON, United Kingdom (CMC) — The London-based International Game Technology PLC (IGT) announced on Friday that its subsidiary IGT Global Solutions Corporation (GST) has signed a seven-year contract extension with Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) to continue providing world-class lottery technology, content and ongoing services and support in Jamaica.

“Over the past 19 years, IGT's commitment to our growth and provision of superior service has directly influenced SVL's ongoing success,” Gary Peart, SVL Executive Chairman, said in a statement.

“This agreement represents the next chapter in our winning partnership, and further supports SVL for expansion, reinforcing our market leadership position and our place as an integral part of the fabric of Jamaica,” he added.

“SVL is an important contributor to nation-building on multiple fronts and growing business for all stakeholders,” Peart continued. “Our long-term strategic relationship with IGT is a key enabler for our growth platform and delivering our vision for SVL in the region.”

Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Lottery, said “this latest extension demonstrates IGT's and SVL's mutual commitment to creating value for SVL's stakeholders through innovative gaming solutions, while emphasising SVL's confidence in the performance and stability of IGT's offering”.

“As SVL continues to offer best-in-class lottery and gaming products, this extension will sustain business momentum and player engagement, make an impact on small businesses through SVL's expanding retailer network and ultimately benefit all Jamaicans,” he added.

With the previous contract period scheduled to end in January 2026, IGT said the latest contract extension is for a period of seven years, extending the contract through 2033 and enabling IGT to continue strategically supporting SVL for the next 12 years.

Under the agreement, IGT said it will continue providing lottery products, games and services.

As part of a facilities management integrated services arrangement, IGT said it will also continue to operate and maintain its “stable, high-performance central system, terminals and communications network, producing high transaction volumes daily for the lottery business; provide marketing support; and supply field services.”

IGT said the agreement also includes data centre operations and a 24-7 customer contact centre, game design and development, data analytics, strategic planning and sales support.

In addition to its lottery contract with SVL, IGT said it also provides mobile phone top-up services to SVL, as well as operational support for its VLT program, including field services, installations for new retailers, and marketing and sales support.

IGT, previously as GTECH, has been the lottery technology and services provider to SVL since the Lottery began selling online games in 2001.