ILO predicts significant job losses in tourism industry due to COVID-19

GENEVA, Switzerland (CMC) — The International Labour Organization (ILO) is warning that almost half a million Caribbean tourism workers face the prospect of decent work deficits in the form of job losses, reductions in working hours, and loss of incomes, while the worsening of working conditions and the move to informal employment appear as a concrete possibility.

In a new publication titled “Tourism sector in the English- and Dutch-speaking Caribbean: An overview and the impact of COVID-19 on growth and employment,” the ILO describes as significant and far-reaching, the reduction in the Caribbean tourism industry workforce due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The ILO is also noting that recovery from the adverse impact on sector jobs could be prolonged by a reversal in economic growth, and calls for a human-centred approach to resilient and sustainable solutions.

The report includes ILO guidance and data, as well as research conducted around the region to demonstrate the severity of the crisis on the sector's labour market.

It notes that on average, the tourism industry directly contributes up to about 33 per cent of the region's gross domestic product (GDP) and over 52 per cent of export receipts. With approximately 30 million annual entries per year – the majority of which are cruise passengers, or from the USA – the industry provides direct employment to 413,000 workers in the Caribbean.

The ILO said that this figure represents, on average, 18.1 per cent of total employment and that if indirect and induced employment is considered, such figures could rise to 43.1 per cent.

“While Caribbean labour force data is not yet available to determine exactly how tourism workers have been affected by the crisis thus far, studies conducted by regional organisations and preliminary national administrative data, however, have begun to paint a picture of what is happening,” says Lars Johansen, the acting Director, ILO Decent Work Team and Office for the Caribbean.

For example, reduced sample surveys indicate that 71 per cent of hotels had laid off staff by April 2020 to address the revenue shortfall caused by the crisis; some 66 per cent had also reduced the work-week or hours worked; and 53 per cent had cut salaries.

The ILO said that national-level data from Jamaica indicates that during the (relative) peak of the crisis, layoffs reached approximately 75 per cent of the total tourism workforce with the remaining 25 per cent working only two or three days a week at a reduced rate of compensation.

In Belize, 30 per cent of the total beneficiaries of stimulus relief belonged to the tourism sector. These affected workers include tour guides, wait staff, kitchen staff, those in guest/customer services, housekeeping, and maintenance and upkeep.

Workers who are directly employed by businesses that rely on cruise tourism are likely to be most affected because of the delayed reopening of that part of the sector.