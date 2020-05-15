IMF approves US$520m for Jamaica under its Rapid Financing Instrument
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) today Jamaica's request for access to the Fund Rapid Financing Instrument in the amount of approximately US$520 million. This represents 100 per cent of Jamaica's quota and the maximum amount available under this facility.
Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke, made the following statement:
“The resources approved by the IMF today will be extremely valuable in boosting Jamaica's foreign exchange reserves, and in assisting Jamaica to meet COVID-19 related balance of payments challenges.”
“Our fiscal and monetary reforms have provided Jamaica with options that many countries do not have. Public body reform, inclusive of divestment and reintegration of public bodies, as well as recent fiscal over-performance has provided substantial cash resources that will be deployed to assist in the financing of the fiscal impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“These tangible dividends of our reform effort further reinforce our continued commitment to Jamaica's economic reform agenda.”
“We are grateful to the Fund for the quick response to Jamaica's request which was made exactly one month ago on April 15, 2020.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy