IMF approves immediate debt relief for Haiti

WASHINGTON, United States (CMC)— The Executive Board of Directors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved immediate debt relief to Haiti and 24 other countries.

Haiti was the lone Caribbean country to get immediate debt relief from the Washington-based financial institution.

The other countries receiving debt relief, primarily in Africa, are: Afghanistan; Benin; Burkina Faso; Central African Republic; Chad; Comoros; Congo, DR; The Gambia; Guinea; Guinea-Bissau; Liberia; Madagascar; Malawi; Mali; Mozambique; Nepal; Niger; Rwanda; São Tomé and Príncipe; Sierra Leone; Solomon Island; Tajikistan; Togo; and Yemen.

“Today, I am pleased to say that our Executive Board approved immediate debt service relief to 25 of the IMF's member countries under the IMF's revamped Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT) as part of the Fund's response to help address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the IMF's managing director, Kristalina Georgieva,in a statement on Monday.

“This provides grants to our poorest and most vulnerable members to cover their IMF debt obligations for an initial phase over the next six months and will help them channel more of their scarce financial resources towards vital emergency medical and other relief efforts,” she added.

Georgieva said that the CCRT can currently provide about US$500 million in grant-based debt service relief, including the recent US$185 million pledge by the United Kingdom and US$100 million provided by Japan as immediately available resources.

She said others, including China and the Netherlands, are “also stepping forward with important contributions.”

“I urge other donors to help us replenish the Trust's resources and boost further our ability to provide additional debt service relief for a full two years to our poorest member countries,” the IMF chief said.

Late last month, Georgieva said that the fund was working “expeditiously” to honour Haiti's request for urgent aid amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Our IMF staff team is working expeditiously to respond to this request so that a proposal can be considered by the Fund's Executive Board in the coming weeks,” she said in a statement.

“Our objective is to provide rapid support to help Haiti address the effects of a mounting health crisis and support spending on health and social benefits to limit the human costs of COVID-19,” she added.

Like many countries, Georgieva said Haiti's serious economic challenges have the potential to be significantly compounded by the devastating effects of COVID-19.

She said the Haitian Government is seeking to help protect the people of Haiti from the impact of this rapidly evolving global pandemic and to prevent the further spread of the virus.

“In the context of adverse global developments, Haiti is facing financing constraints, which complicate the provision of the most basic healthcare measures and will require the support of international stakeholders,” Georgieva said.

“In light of the urgent need to step up action to protect the Haitian people and the economy, Georgieva said the Haitian Government has requested the IMF's financial support through the Fund's Rapid Credit Facility.

“The approval of this emergency financial tool, would provide financing in support of policies that would direct funds swiftly to Haiti's most affected sectors, including the healthcare system, to bolster the initial response to COVID-19,” she said.

Earlier this month, the World Bank's Board of Executive Directors approved a US$20 million grant for the Haiti COVID-19 Response Project.

The Washington-based financial institution said that this project aims to respond to the threat posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic through testing and improved treatment in Haiti.

“The rapidly evolving COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic requires urgent action to prevent outbreak and save lives in Haiti,” said Anabela Abreu, World Bank Country Director for Haiti.

“The World Bank is working in partnership with the Haitian Government and donor community to respond effectively to the threat posed by COVID-19 by preparing the country's medical system to diagnose and treat this infection,” she added.

The World Bank said that Haiti faces significant risks from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the first cases have been officially confirmed, it said the risk of local transmission has increased, stating that a state of emergency was declared on March 20.

“Vigorous response measures will be essential to reduce the spread of the virus,” the bank said. “Otherwise, there is a high potential for the number of COVID-19 cases in Haiti to rise significantly.”

The World Bank said the new Haiti COVID-19 response project aims to limit the transmission of COVID-19 in Haiti through detection, infection control in health facilities and access to best care possible for people who become ill.

This includes enhancing testing, minimizing spread through contact tracing of confirmed cases, and providing needed laboratory and protective equipment for healthcare staff to ensure quality of care as pressure on the medical system increases, the bank said.

It said the project will also support communications activities to help community members understand what they can do to prevent spread and counter misinformation. The project supports the COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan developed by the Ministry of Health.

The World Bank said it is rolling out a US$14 billion fast-track package to strengthen the COVID-19 response in developing countries, such as those in the Caribbean, and shorten the time to recovery.

The immediate response includes financing, policy advice and technical assistance to help countries cope with the health and economic impacts of the pandemic, the bank said.

As countries need broader support, the World Bank Group said it will deploy up to US$160 billion over 15 months to protect the poor and vulnerable, support businesses and bolster economic recovery.