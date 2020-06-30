INDECOM, IPROB to probe fatal shooting of woman by police
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says it has reported Monday night's fatal shooting of a woman by the police to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB).
Dead is 34-year-old Latoya Monte of a Maxfield Avenue address.
According to the police, Monte was killed during a confrontation with some of the members about 6:50 pm on East Bloomsbury Road, Kingston. It didn't immediately describe the nature of the confrontation, but said a chrome and black Lugar CZ75B with eight 9mm rounds was seized during the incident.
