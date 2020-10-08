INDECOM confirms that criminals fired shots in Susan Bogle's room
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has concluded that gunmen had fired shots in the vicinity of the room where Susan Bogle was fatally shot in August Town, St Andrew on May 27.
Bogle, a disabled woman, was killed during a joint police/military operation at her home during an alleged clash between members of the security forces and gunmen.
It was alleged that Bogle had been shot by a member of the Jamaica Defence Force with two soldiers admitting that they had fired their weapons.
A post mortem later confirmed that she had received a single gunshot wound to the chest.
At a media briefing a short while ago, Deputy Commissioner of INDECOM Hammish Campbell said there has been nothing so far in the investigation to conclude that Bogle had been killed by a member of the security forces.
But Campbell said until the investigation is completed the commission will not be able to say if Bogle was killed by a member of the JDF.
Arthur Hall
