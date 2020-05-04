INDECOM has no authority in law to arrest or prosecute – Privy Council
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The final Court of Appeal for Jamaica, the Privy Council today ruled that the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has no authority in law to arrest or prosecute.
In so ruling the Privy Council confirmed the earlier decision of the Jamaica Court of Appeal which was being challenged by INDECOM. The litigation was initiated by the Jamaica Police Federation in 2011 to determine the extent of the powers of INDECOM.
The Privy Council in its ruling made it clear that in relation to investigations by INDECOM of complaints by citizens relating to alleged breaches of the law by public officers, including police officers, INDECOM has no authority in law to arrest or prosecute.
INDECOM's powers the Privy Council said for any such offences are limited to investigations.
In response to the ruling the Jamaica Police Federation said it welcomed the Privy Council's decision which clarifies the law once and for all.
“We remain committed to upholding the law, and encourage our members to do so and to work with INDECOM within the now clarified parameters of its powers,” the Federation said in a communication this morning to its members.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy