INDECOM has no authority in law to arrest or prosecute – Privy Council

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The final Court of Appeal for Jamaica, the Privy Council today ruled that the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has no authority in law to arrest or prosecute.

In so ruling the Privy Council confirmed the earlier decision of the Jamaica Court of Appeal which was being challenged by INDECOM. The litigation was initiated by the Jamaica Police Federation in 2011 to determine the extent of the powers of INDECOM.

The Privy Council in its ruling made it clear that in relation to investigations by INDECOM of complaints by citizens relating to alleged breaches of the law by public officers, including police officers, INDECOM has no authority in law to arrest or prosecute.

INDECOM's powers the Privy Council said for any such offences are limited to investigations.

In response to the ruling the Jamaica Police Federation said it welcomed the Privy Council's decision which clarifies the law once and for all.

“We remain committed to upholding the law, and encourage our members to do so and to work with INDECOM within the now clarified parameters of its powers,” the Federation said in a communication this morning to its members.