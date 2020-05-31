INDECOM investigating Susan Bogle's death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is assuring the public that there is a thorough, ongoing investigation into the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Susan Bogle in August Town on Wednesday, May 27.

INDECOM noted that Susan Bogle's family will be apprised of the details that can be disclosed.

INDECOM began investigations into the incident the same day the disabled woman was reportedly shot in bed during a joint police/military operation in the community.

“We are aware of the heightened attention of this particular case and others where there are more questions than answers forthcoming in the early stages of the investigation,” INDECOM said in a news release.

“In the absence of body worn cameras or other video recording, this case relies on the accounts of the concerned officers, but the post mortem examination and report, ballistic report, forensic reconstruction and eyewitness reports will assist in securing an independent account,” the commission continued.

INDECOM said that since the investigation commenced, the investigative team has been in the community daily, seeking witnesses to the incident and persons with other viable information.

The commission urged anyone with information to contact its offices at 876-968-8875, 876-968-1932 or Whatsapp 876-553-5555.

“Our crime scene examiners have collected all viable forensic material for testing. Test firing of the weapons and examination of the recovered spent castings will be conducted and the ballistic report provided after completion. INDECOM will also be consulting our international forensic expert who will provide assistance on this case,” the commission assured the public.

INDECOM said that on the day of the incident, Susan Bogle's body was photographed and then forensically secured. The body is now being stored pending the post mortem examination by the Government's pathologist.

The commission added that interviews were conducted under oath with concerned officers, and as the investigation continues, additional officers from the joint police/military team will be interviewed.