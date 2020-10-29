INDECOM investigating double fatal shooting at Duncan's Pen

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) says it is investigating the double fatal shooting by a team of eight officers during a police operation at Duncan's Pen in Kingston on October 26.

The commission said one man has been identified as Jahmeale Smith, while the other man remains officially unidentified.

According to INDECOM, reports are that Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) officers attached to the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime (CTOC) were on a planned police operation to apprehend three men travelling in a Toyota Fielder motorcar along the PJ Patterson Highway.

A team of eight officers, who were positioned at the Duncan's Pen roundabout reportedly exchanged gunfire with the occupants of the vehicle, after they disobeyed police instructions to stop. Following the shootout, two men were found with gunshot wounds and the third man escaped, the commission said. A firearm — a Remington shotgun — was recovered.

The INDECOM said all eight officers who fired their weapons will be required to attend the commission's office for “Section 21 interviews.” It noted that all weapons (recovered and government issued) were processed and sealed for transportation to the government laboratory.

Meanwhile, the commission is appealing to individuals who may have witnessed the incident to contact their offices and provide any information to include photos or video footage that they may have. Individuals with information about this incident are being asked to call INDECOM at (876) 968-8875, (876) 968-1932 or to send information via WhatsApp at 876-553-5555.