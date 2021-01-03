INDECOM investigating fatal shooting of 14-y-o Yuhembi Bryson

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has commenced a probe into the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy, Yuhembi Bryson, on January 1 on Dexter Street in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.

INDECOM said police reported that a joint military and police team was on patrol in the community when a shootout ensued. The teenage boy was found with gunshot injuries, transported to the hospital by members of the community, and later succumbed to the injuries sustained. No firearm was reported as recovered at this scene.

INDECOM said the incident scene was visibly hostile, and its personnel were required to assist in de-escalation efforts.

“INDECOM processed the incident scene and all weapons of the concerned officers were collected, boxed and sealed for processing at the Government laboratory,” INDECOM said in a news release.

“The body of the teen was processed and his hands swabbed for gunshot residue. Whilst initial accounts were provided by the members of the Jamaica Defence Force team, the police officers declined to provide an account.

“All concerned officers were served with Section 21 notices to attend for interviews and provide statements on January 4.”

Meanwhile, INDECOM is imploring all persons who were present at the incident scene to contact their Western Regional Office and give information to assist with the investigations. Those with information can call INDECOM at (876) 968-8875 or (876) 968-1932 or send information via WhatsApp messaging at (876) 553-5555.