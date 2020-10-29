INDECOM investigating shooting of alleged robber by off-duty cop

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) says it is investigating the fatal shooting of an alleged robber by an off duty police officer along Roehampton Close, Kingston 19 on Tuesday, October 27.

Dead is 27-year-old Roshane Bogle.

Reports are that the off-duty officer intervened on observing an attempted robbery of a woman by Bogle and he discharged his firearm when Bogle brandished a weapon. The commission said the victim of the robbery was not injured during this incident and her property was recovered.

The officer's weapon was processed, boxed, sealed, and will be transported to the Government Laboratory for testing, the commission said. The officer will also provide a statement and attend the commission's office for a “Section 21 interview.”

Individuals who may have witnessed the incident are being asked to contact INDECOM's offices and provide any information to include photos or video footage that they may have. Individuals with information about this incident can also call INDECOM at (876) 968-8875, (876) 968-1932 or send information via WhatsApp at 876-553-5555.