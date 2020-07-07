INDECOM probes shooting of 9-y-o boy with cop's gun
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Investigators from the Independent Commission of Investigations' (INDECOM) are probing Saturday afternoon's shooting of a nine-year-old boy at his home on Penwood Road in St Andrew.
According to INDECOM, the incident involved the licensed firearm of a police officer, who is the child's uncle.
The boy, who is said to be autistic, sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen and remains in hospital, undergoing treatment.
It is reported that the he was at home, when he came into contact with his uncle's weapon, which was discharged, causing the injury.
INDECOM said the incident occurred about 3:30 pm Saturday and it received a report the following day.
The commission is reminding members of the security forces that they are required to make a report to the Commission forthwith, where the incident involves conduct that resulted in the death or injury to any person.
It said its enquiry will seek to determine the late notification to the commission regarding the incident, weapon handling and safekeeping, and all actions taken which resulted in the injury to the child.
INDECOM is also appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact its offices and provide any information that they may have.
Individuals with information about this incident are being asked to call INDECOM at (876) 968-8875, (876) 968-1932 or send a message on WhatsApp at 876-553-5555.
