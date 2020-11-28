INDECOM probing death of 65-y-o taxi operator

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is probing the fatal shooting of a 65-year-old taxi operator Harrison Palmer and the injury of another in Denham Town, Kingston.

The incident happened on Friday, November 20, in the vicinity of Metcalf and Nuttall Streets in the community.

INDECOM, in a statement on Wednesday, outlined that six police officers were on patrol when they heard explosions and saw people running.

The officers went in the vicinity of the explosions and it is alleged that there was an exchange of gunfire and subsequently two people were seen in a Nissan AD wagon with gunshot injuries, the statement continued. The third occupant of the vehicle was not injured.

INDECOM said the police reported that a firearm was recovered from the driver's side of the vehicle.

The commission stated that all forensic material, to include the weapons of all concerned officers, the alleged recovered firearm, and 169 spent casings were processed, boxed, sealed and will be submitted to the Government Laboratory for testing.

It also informed that the six concerned officers have provided statements to the commission and interviews will be conducted next week.

“The commission has received initial accounts from both the non-injured witness and the recovering witness who remains stable in the hospital.

“Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldiers who were in the vicinity of the incident, have also been asked to provide statements.

“The commission has been in contact with the family of the injured passenger and also a son of the deceased, who is a serving member of the JCF,” said INDECOM.