INDECOM staff lauds outgoing commissioner Williams

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Commissioner Terrence Williams marked the end of his journey with the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) today.

Williams served the commission for a decade.

“The final test of a leader is that he leaves behind him in other [people], the conviction and the will to carry on,” the commission posted to social media.

“July 29, 2010 marked the appointment of Terrence F Williams as the first commissioner of INDECOM. Today marks the end of his decade-long journey with us…”

INDECOM was established following prolonged public complaints of alleged misconduct by the security forces.

“[Williams'] pursuit of a transformative framework for accountability has been lauded regionally and internationally. He served with unwavering dedication in promoting and fostering access to justice for all, led the commission with integrity and respect, and insisted on the continued development of staff. For these and so much more, we salute our first leader and extend our deepest gratitude,” the tribute read.

“We promise to continue this difficult but critical work that was started 10 years ago. Best wishes, from your entire staff.”