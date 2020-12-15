INDECOM to interview off-duty cop in killing of St Ann farmer today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) will today interview the police officer, who was involved in the fatal shooting of 43-year-old Glester Dwayne White in St D'Acre, S Ann.

White, a farmer, was allegedly shot dead on Sunday as his five-year-old son looked on. The incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute over water.

It is alleged that the off-duty policeman intervened in a dispute between the deceased, who was reportedly armed with a machete, and residents over the sharing of a water tank. The deceased was subsequently shot multiple times and he fell into the water tank, said INDECOM.

A car belonging to the policeman and a house where it is said the cop's girlfriend and her mother lived, were set ablaze by angry residents.

INDECOM said a police officer who later responded to the scene reported that he had cause to discharge his firearm as residents hurled stones at the officers.

The commission said its investigators processed the scene and body of Mr White when they visited the scene on Sunday.

“All forensic material, to include the weapons of the concerned officers, were seized, boxed, sealed and will be submitted to the Government Laboratory for testing.”

After Sunday's incident, residents littered the road with burning tyres, trees, boulders, and old household appliances. Yesterday morning, as soon as police officers cleared sections of the road, residents remounted the blockade. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in charge of operations for St Ann, Rayan Gayle, eventually convinced them to keep the roads open after his fellow officers cleared them, so teams from the Criminal Investigations Branch could gain access to the community.