INDECOM to launch trial run of body-worn cameras

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is to introduce body-worn cameras on some of its investigators on a trial basis starting June 15.

Commissioner of INDECOM Terrence Williams says select investigators will be outfitted with the body-worn cameras in the execution of official investigative duties when attending incident scenes, interviewing concerned officers, attending police stations to gather documents, and when taking accounts from eyewitnesses.



According to Williams, members of the investigative teams for the Eastern Region (Kingston and St Andrew, St Thomas, Portland); and the South Eastern Region (St Catherine, St Mary, east St Ann) will be deployed with the body-worn cameras for a two-month trial period.



The body-worn cameras will be visible and people will be informed that the device is being utilised.



“We believe that the use of technology is an important component towards achieving a premier investigative body. Body-worn cameras are useful monitoring tools for the maintenance of the commission's professional standards, training and detecting or refuting allegations of misconduct,” said Williams.



“Body-worn cameras are now a regular and common investigative tool for law enforcement agencies worldwide, and Jamaican counterparts should consider it to be beneficial in securing public trust and confidence,” added Williams.



He said the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Jamaica Defence Force, and Department of Correctional Services have been advised of the upcoming implementation and INDECOM is hopeful for their continued cooperation.



“At the end of the trial period, the future value and any observed operational issues will be assessed, before being widely distributed to all INDECOM investigative staff across Jamaica,” said Williams.