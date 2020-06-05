IPROB investigates police shooting

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Inspectorate and Professional Responsibility Oversight Bureau says it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 22-year-old Germaine Ferguson in Kingston 11 this morning.

According to the police, at about 8:10 am, police officers were involved in a confrontation with a group of men, during which Ferguson was shot. The police allege that Ferguson fired at the team during the firefight, and a Ruger semi-automatic pistol with 10 rounds of ammunition was seized.