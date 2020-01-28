IPROB probing fatal police shooting downtown Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force says it has commenced investigations into an incident in which a man was fatally shot by a police officer after he allegedly attempted to hit the lawman with a motorcar.

The deceased man has been identified as Shawayne Armstrong of Gibraltar district in Bog Walk, St Catherine.

According to IPROB, the incident, which took place on Spanish Town Road, downtown Kingston on Monday, January 27, resulted in the officer being treated at hospital for injuries he sustained during the confrontation.

Police officers who went to provide assistance at the scene were also attacked, resulting in another being injured, the police’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) reported.

People claiming to have witnessed the incident say the man was shot in cold blood by the policeman after a verbal exchange between the two.

The matter was reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations, CCU said.