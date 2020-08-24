ISSA cancels competitions for 2020-21 Christmas Term

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) says all sporting competitions scheduled for the Christmas Term of the 2020-21 academic year have been cancelled.

In a statement today, ISSA said the decision was taken after the announcement of the delayed start of the 2020-21 academic year due to a spike in the number of positive COVID-19 cases.

“Having previously proposed an October 16, 2020 restart to our competitions, ISSA will use the next eight weeks to reassess the conditions under which schools will reopen and how they will operate,” the organisation said.

ISSA said that following the assessment and consultations with its membership, the organisation will determine the list of competitions to be offered and a new timetable for the resumption of school sports.

“We would like to reassure all our stakeholders that ISSA is cognisant of the role of organised sports in the physical, mental and physco-social development of our teenaged high school population. As such, we are committed to ensuring that at the earliest possible opportunity, we will re-engage our students in our various competitions as we play our part in bringing back some sense of normalcy to their wholesome development,” the statement read.