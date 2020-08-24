ISSA cancels competitions for 2020-21 Christmas Term
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) says all sporting competitions scheduled for the Christmas Term of the 2020-21 academic year have been cancelled.
In a statement today, ISSA said the decision was taken after the announcement of the delayed start of the 2020-21 academic year due to a spike in the number of positive COVID-19 cases.
“Having previously proposed an October 16, 2020 restart to our competitions, ISSA will use the next eight weeks to reassess the conditions under which schools will reopen and how they will operate,” the organisation said.
ISSA said that following the assessment and consultations with its membership, the organisation will determine the list of competitions to be offered and a new timetable for the resumption of school sports.
“We would like to reassure all our stakeholders that ISSA is cognisant of the role of organised sports in the physical, mental and physco-social development of our teenaged high school population. As such, we are committed to ensuring that at the earliest possible opportunity, we will re-engage our students in our various competitions as we play our part in bringing back some sense of normalcy to their wholesome development,” the statement read.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy